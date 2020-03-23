star-trek:-discovery’s-wilson-cruz-confirms-you’ll-have-to-wait-even-longer-for-season-3

A return date has yet to be officially announced for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, but it looks like we may be in for an even longer wait for new episodes of the CBS All Access series. Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Culber in the show, revealed via Twitter that Season 3’s release has likely been delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the entertainment industry.”It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought… It’s coming though!” the actor tweeted. Wilson had previously indicated in an Instagram story that the post-production process had been affected by the pandemic, despite the fact that filming wrapped in February. So, while it’s still unclear when exactly the new season will arrive, the good news is that it is still coming.

Season 3 finds the Discovery crew propelled 930 years into the future and among an advanced society that seems to be imploding. Unable to return home after the events of the Season 2 finale, it’s up to the crew to help their new friends and ensure a better future for everyone.The upcoming season will feature the return of Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Georgiou, along with new characters like Cleveland Booker aka Book (played by Supergirl alum David Ajala). During New York Comic Con in October, Ajala described Book, an original character, as “slightly unorthodox.” The show’s official description refers to him as a “smart and capable” man with a “natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.”

I didn’t see @albinokid’s comment this morning on #InstagramLive… but see for yourself in regards to #startrekdiscovery season 3. It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought… It’s coming though! https://t.co/Ne5srvUogd— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) March 18, 2020 Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Discovery are currently streaming on CBS All Access. A premiere date for Season 3 has yet to be revealed. David Ajala and Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: DiscoveryPhoto: CBS All Access