star-trek:-discovery-‘renewed-for-season-4’-before-season-3-even-gets-air-date

Star Trek: Discovery still has a number of missions to go yet with a season 4 renewal already given the all-clear before season 3 even drops.

The long-running franchise has a lot to be handling when it returns to our screen next year, after their futures hung in the balance.

With the spaceship careering into quite literally a brave new world, all bets are off about what to expect in the upcoming episodes.

According to Production Weekly, the team have a lot to be getting on with and all the time in the world to do it, with the show’s future cemented for at least this year and next.

It’s been listed as ‘in production’ among a number of other titles – hilariously under the working title of Green Harvest.

The temporary title is oddly particular considering Star Wars’ Return Of The Jedi’s working title was Blue Harvest.

Anything to get a joke in, are we right? Or could that mean the return of someone else for the USS Discovery fleet?

After all, Jason Isaacs has made no secret he wants to figure out a way to return as Captain Lorca somehow despite the fact he (spoiler alert) died at the end of season one.

He’s even come up with a way to do it.

Sonequa Martin-Green previously teased what to expect of the new series, and told TrekMovie: ‘I’m very excited to share it, because there has been deep deep deep change.

‘As we see in the trailer that we just released, there’s been a year, and there’s been an inevitable maturation in that year.

‘The 34-year-old actor said the change is very ‘linked to the future we’re in’, which will present ‘an entirely brand-new tapestry of conflict.’

While this is going on, the universe that is Star Trek is expanding even bigger with Star Trek: Picard launching in just two weeks’ time.

Bringing back the legendary Jean-Luc Picard, who in his timeline has set himself up for retirement, he’s soon lured back to one more mission to help a mysterious girl named Dahj.

Season 2 for Picard has also already seemingly been confirmed, being granted a staggering $20.4million (£15.3million) in California tax incentives to film in the state.

Star Trek: Discovery returns later this year on CBS All Access and Netflix.





