star-trek-discover-has-been-renewed-for-another-blockbuster-season!-tune-in-for-more-updates

Star Trek: Discovery is web series created for CBS by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller. The first season to the series was launched in 2017 with 15 episodes followed by the second season in 2019 with 14 episodes. The show has a considerable good rating of 7.3 on IMDb, and looking at the show’s popularity CBS has renewed the show for the third season.

GAMES RADAR

The show takes place ten years before the events of Star Trek as the USS Discovery comes across new worlds and distinct lifeforms with one Starfleet officer understanding all things alien.

Hit it. Show your Star Trek pride with these #StarTrekDiscovery @zoom_us backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/MzJRvueIXr — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) April 2, 2020

Startrekcbs recently took to twitter to share some background pictures which clearly depicts that the filming for the third season has already begun. In the upcoming season, we’ll get to see Sonequa Martin-Green as Cmdr. Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Cmdr. Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr Hugh Culber, Rachael Ancheril as Cmdr. Nhan, Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson, Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer, Patrick Kwok-Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys, Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun, Ronnie Rowe as Lt. R.A. Bryce, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou and Tig Notaro as Jett Reno.

Along with them, the audience will see actor David Ajala as the new addition to the star cast as he announced the same at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con back in July 2019.

The season 2 ended with Discovery heading into a time warp. Along with that Discovery comes to know that the USS Discovery crew has joined the forces with Capt. Christopher Pike for a new mission that tends to investigate the mysterious signals. Michael Burnham later faces her past with the entry of his estranged brother, Spock.

The third season will be set 950 years in future and it will be interesting to see who becomes the new captain od Discovery.

Stay Tuned for Further updates…