star-says-i’m-a-celeb-was-‘horrendous’

Nikki Osborne has opened up about her “two weeks from hell” on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and has revealed how her campmates tried to “create moments” to get more airtime.

The comedian was booted from the show in Sunday night’s eviction and today, after a glass of well-deserved bubbly, she told news.com.au how she struggled against some of the more experienced reality TV contestants.

“It’s an environment where you’re all thrown in together and they (producers) say, ‘Content, content, content, go!’” she said. “Everyone is trying to find their moment to create something to go to air, and there were far more experienced reality TV starlets than myself, so I felt slightly stifled by the bigger personalities in the camp.”

media_camera This year’s I’m a Celeb contestants.

Nikki then singled out former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who she believes is playing the game better than anyone.

“Charlotte is a professional reality TV star, and it was very hard to get a word in when she was around. That’s no slight on Charlotte, she’s good at what she does. It just made me seem a bit sh*t,” she laughed.

Nikki added that some stars, who are desperate to get more airtime, even watch the cameras to see what conversations they should be trying to get in on.

“You’ll see that someone starts having a deep and meaningful conversation in the corner and the cameras all turn,” Nikki told news.com.au. “And you see a lot of people race over because they want to be a part of that deep and meaningful.”

One of the main reasons Nikki described her time as “two weeks from hell” was because of the boredom of everyday camp life, she told news.com.au.

“Out of the 18 days that I was in there, I was doing nothing for 17. When I say nothing, I mean nothing. You’re literally stuck in this tiny camp with smoke … and there’s nothing to do. I was starving. I had nothing. That was the hardest part of the whole experience.”

Nikki only got to take part in one tucker trial, which she had to quit when she suffered a bout of vertigo.

media_camera Nikki Osborne had to pull out of her trial after she got sick.

“I was desperate to get out (of the camp), even if it meant drinking monkey dk in a smoothie,” she told news.com.au. “I just wanted to get out and do something. Everyone agreed that being stuck in camp was worse than going out and being tortured on a trial.”

Despite saying her experience was “horrendous”, Nikki said she didn’t regret appearing on the reality show.

“I don’t regret it, that’s the twisted part. I’m glad I did it. I’m glad Australia knows who I am now, even though I’m slightly concerned that they think Tom Williams has more charisma than me,” she laughed.

She added that she was glad she was able to use her time on the show to talk about her son who has been diagnosed with autism, telling news.com.au: “I’ve educated a lot of people who don’t know a lot of sh*t about autism.”

As for who Nikki thinks should be crowned king or queen of the jungle, she picked The Living Room’s Miguel Maestre to win.

“I thought Rhonda was going to take it, but I actually think Miguel deserves it,” she told news.com.au. “He has looked after everybody in the camp the whole time. If anyone deserves it, Miguel does.”

media_camera Miguel Maestre should win I’m A Celeb, says Nikki.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on Ten at 7.30pm

Originally published as Star says I’m A Celeb was ‘horrendous’