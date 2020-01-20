stanford-university-student-found-dead-in-on-campus-frat-house

January 20, 2020 | 9: 44am

A Stanford University student was found dead in an on-campus fraternity house — though foul play does not appear to be a factor, according to new reports.

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office found the male sophomore’s body inside the Theta Delta Chi frat house around 11: 20 a.m. Friday when they responded to a medical emergency there, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and school newspaper the Stanford Daily.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety and the Palo Alto Fire Department were on scene an hour earlier and pronounced him dead, according to the Chronicle.

“The preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The university confirmed the student is an undergraduate but is “not in a position to share [his] name,” according to a letter released by Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice president of the selective Northern California school, to students, teachers and staff.

“This is very difficult news for any family to bear,” Brubaker-Cole wrote. “Our university community grieves with them.”

The Theta Delta Chi fraternity declined to comment to the student paper.