stanford-student-found-dead-was-the-son-of-two-university-staffers

Stanford University officials announced Monday that an undergraduate student who recently died inside a fraternity house was the son of two Stanford professors.

Eitan Michael Weiner, 19, a sophomore planning to major in history, died Friday at the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house where he lived. According to a letter that Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole sent to students and faculty on Monday, Weiner’s father, Amir, is an associate professor of history, and his mother, Julia, is an associate vice president for medical center development. His older sister was an alumna of the university, and his younger sister attended a nearby school.

Weiner was discovered unresponsive Friday morning at his residence and pronounced dead at 10: 21 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, Palo Alto Fire Department and Stanford’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department, “the preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.”

The circumstances surrounding Weiner’s death are under investigation.

“When someone passes away so young and full of potential and plans, I know we all wonder how this could happen. It may be some time before the coroner can definitively establish the cause of death. At this point, we believe Eitan had every intention to be with us for many years to come, and we will focus our thoughts on his loving memory,” Brubaker-Cole said.

In speaking with family and friends of Weiner, Brubaker-Cole described him as a person deeply interested in history and politics, and who had a passion for rap and soccer.

A private funeral will be held Wednesday followed by a public memorial service. Brubaker-Cole directed students to the university resource center for additional support.