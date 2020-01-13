stand-in-pastor-at-scandal-hit-ards-church-confident-it-will-‘weather-storm’-caused-by-his-love-cheat-predecessor







Worshippers arive at the Thriving Life Church Worshippers arive at the Thriving Life Church where Philip Allen (pictured) has replaced Gareth Mills as pastor Gareth Mills with wife Melissa Gareth Mills

The interim pastor at a Co Down church rocked by an affair involving his predecessor and a married female member has insisted it will weather “the storm” sparked by the scandal.

Pastor Philip Allen was speaking at what was the second time church members had gathered at Thriving Life Church (TLC) in Newtownards since the affair emerged earlier this month.

Pastor Gareth Mills (41) stood down from the church he had helped found after it was revealed he had conducted an extramarital relationship with a 22-year-old woman who had started attending TLC around four years ago.

She and her husband had been married by Mr Mills, who has been described by the church as being “unrepentant” after his actions.

Mr Mills’ wife Melissa has also stood down from her role at the church.

Meanwhile, the father of the man whose wife had been conducting the affair with Mr Mills had told the Belfast Telegraph the church’s focus was on paying the “mortgage on its new building”, rather than on his devastated son.

At the weekend it was reported by the Sunday Life that TLC – a registered charity – has assets worth £3m, and has received £500,000 from its members.