Stand by me, apart: Two-man brass band lifts up one St. Louis neighborhood

Dominique Burton (left) and Benjamin Kosberg (right) formed a two-man brass band to spread some joy during the coronavirus pandemic in Tower Grove South. Photo courtesy of Dominigue Burton.

ST. LOUIS — It wasn’t a fancy set up: Just two guys, one tuba and a trombone slowly walking down a St. Louis street. But the impromptu two-man brass band made up of roommates Dominique Burton and Benjamin Kosberg lifted up neighbors in Tower Grove stuck in their homes this week to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

My sister lives in St. Louis and just sent me this. Apparently these two did it last week and the whole block cheered them on. pic.twitter.com/YHXpNLNgE9

— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 1, 2020

Burton and Kosberg, both 28, decided first to perform for their neighbors March 29. “I was getting stir crazy at home, so I said let’s just go play,” Kosberg said. “That was all we really planned.”The two men walked through their neighborhood, switching roles on the tuba and trombone and playing whatever songs came to mind: Stevie Wonder’s “Lovely Day” and New Orleans brass-band classics like “Do Watcha Wanna” were all in the mix.

Saw you in the park pic.twitter.com/L4v50fSJ9m

— Anthony Atencio (@Anthony_Marc_) April 2, 2020

“It was all spur of the moment,” said Burton. “We’d end a song when we got to the end of the street and would just say ‘Uh, OK pick another direction.” Neighbors stuck their heads out windows and came to the side of the road—standing six feet apart— to sing along. Often at the end of a song, the scattered audience would break into applause. One Tower Grove neighbor who asked to just go by her first name, Adrienne, said she missed the show the first time they played, but caught the roommates when they filled her street with music again April 1. She took out her phone and started to record as they struck up a slow rendition of “Stand by Me” walking past the classic St. Louis brick residences. The ladies across the street from her started to dance and sing, but she stopped the video before the whole street broke began to clap and cheer the musicians on.”I really wish I recorded that part,” Adrienne said. “Because it brought tears to my eyes.” Adrienne sent the video to her family and her brother Nate posted it on Twitter. By Friday morning, it had at least 1.7 million views. “I had to make a Twitter account to watch it,” said Kosberg, who works in construction and makes custom furniture on the side. Burton, a high school music teacher, said he’s loved seeing the video spread some joy online far beyond who they could reach in-person. The roommates are considering more performances, but have so far stuck to Tower Grove. “We could only really go as far as you can carry the tuba,” Kosberg said. Burton said he thinks the video got such a positive response, in part, because “Stand by Me,” made famous by Ben. E. King, is one of those songs that brings people together.It’s a song that gives a bit of comfort even now when, yes, we all have to stand apart.

