🔥Stagecoach to suspend all Megabus services in England and Wales by Sunday amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

Stagecoach has announced it is suspending all Megabus services in England and Wales by Sunday amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Services are “temporarily winding down” and will stop by the end of the week, Megabus said.

Passengers whose journeys have been cancelled will be refunded, said the coach operator, which is owned by Stagecoach..

Coaches will continue to operate within Scotland.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said: “I am proud of the tremendous efforts and sacrifices of our people and the country’s healthcare workers during such a challenging and uncertain time.

“We are continuing to work hard to ensure Stagecoach comes through this difficult period well placed for the significant long-term opportunities that we still see for public transport.

“We would like to thank the respective governments and our local authority partners for their support through this very challenging period.”

It comes just one day after National Express announced that it would temporarily suspend all services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The transport firm said it is halting its national network of scheduled coach services from midnight on Sunday April 5.

It said it had kept a limited network of services running to help people with essential travel but it is “no longer viable to continue to do so”.