stacey-solomon-reveals-tidy-tips-to-give-pal-mrs-hinch-a-run-for-her-money

Stacey Solomon has been sharing all the creative ways she keeps her home spick and span, suggesting she might have found a new side hustle as the queen of clean.

Stacey posted clips of her creative methods of tidying away, including a great tip for storing snacks by hanging them up on a curtain rail.

She’s also probably got one of neatest wire draws we’ve ever seen.

Underneath the hanging bags was a wicker tray full to the brim with health bars and other treats.

Chilling at home with baby Max the Loose Women star kept fans regularly updated with her tidying tips and shared what she had learnt along the way.

On Instagram she shared: ‘Honestly I just say here cracking up at myself for how happy this has made me…why do I love it so much? [sic]’

Proudly displaying a orderly wire draw she said: ‘In hindsight I should have started with an easier one, so glad it’s done though.’

Arguably the most impressive part of this project is her zip-up battery holder, which has space to store different types of battery in an individual holder.

And then there’s her jewelry draw which Stacey has clearly put a lot of care and thought into sorting out.

Every piece of her jewelry, from bracelets to earrings and watches, was placed in a separate compartment inside the draw, which is incredibly handy for stopping your accessories somehow tying themselves in knots.

‘I hate doing it but I love the feeling afterwards it’s so worth it,’ Stacey said along with a snap of her meticulously folded jean drawer.

Perhaps she has been taking tips from her pal Mrs Hinch, who has become an online sensation for her cleaning videos.

The pair met last year when Stacey messaged her on social media, and now they have become firm friends.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Bradley Walsh’s prank on son Barney backfires after spooky encounter during ghost-hunt

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘just want the best for each other’ but they’re ‘just friends’





