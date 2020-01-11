stacey-solomon-reveals-she’s-been-‘anxious-mess’-due-to-sleep-deprivation

TV’s Stacey Solomon shared a video with her fans on Instagram yesterday, in which she admitted that she’s been an “anxious mess”.

The Loose Women star, 30, who gave birth to her third child Rex last May, filmed the clip while sat on the toilet.

And she revealed that the cause of her worries was sleep deprivation.

Stacey said that she’d been deprived of sleep (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the 30-second video, which Stacey uploaded to her Instagram Stories, she told her followers: “It’s only this morning, after he [Rex] slept through the night, I realised why I’ve been feeling so funny.

“You forget what waking up in the night does to you, so after a good few weeks of it, it builds up and builds up, and you become an anxious mess.

I forget what waking up in the night does to your mind.

“It’s only this morning because he slept through the whole night that I realised that’s what I needed – a full night’s sleep.”

Stacey captioned the video: “Just sitting on the toilet reading through your messages, as you do… Thank you for all of your lovely messages. I forget what waking up in the night does to your mind.”

Read more: Kerry Katona praises Stacey Solomon for candid bikini picture

Rex is Stacey’s first child with her partner, Joe Swash. She also has two children from previous relationships.

The former X Factor star has previously been outspoken about her experiences with anxiety.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 Happy New Year 🖤 Before it gets crazy on here, I wanted to wish you the happiest new year! We will be spending tonight right here on the sofa, covered in blankets, stuffing our faces and watching the fireworks on the telly (if we aren’t asleep by then 😂). I wanted to take the time to say, a huge thank you to every single one of you who’ve supported me and my family and just filled our lives with so much joy and love… Nothing I’ve achieved over the past 10 years could have happened without you, and I’m forever grateful… Here’s to the next decade. Here’s to a new decade of being unapologetically us, standing up for what we believe in, building each other up, liking who we are and not letting anyone get in the way of our happiness 💪🏼🥂 Love you all to the moon and back again and from the bottom of our hearts we wish you a happy, healthy 2020 filled with all that you deserve 🖤 A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10: 10am PST

In a recent exchange with a fan on Instagram, she revealed that she likes to put things in jars at home to keep her worries at bay.

She revealed: “I get it all the time. I think that’s why I like to organise and do little bits and pieces that really keep my mind occupied.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans are convinced Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have secretly tied the knot

“Whenever I’m organising a drawer, it completely takes my mind off anxiety and anything else that’s worrying me.”

Last week, we reported that fans of Stacey and Joe were convinced that the couple had tied the knot.

Stacey’s partner is former EastEnders star Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eagle-eyed observers reckoned they’d spotted a wedding ring on Joe’s finger while he competed in Dancing On Ice.

However, it turns out the ring was one that belonged to Joe’s late father, and which he often wears for luck.

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!