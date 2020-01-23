stacey-solomon-reveals-confronting-period-moment-at-11:-‘it-was-scary’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Stacey Solomon revealed her period fear in a candid chat on Loose Women.

On today’s instalment of the ITV show, the panel were debating whether or not women should take a test to find out when they’ll hit menopause.

And the 30-year-old – who recently welcomed baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash – took the opportunity to call on schools to teach youngsters about symptoms, as well as periods.

Speaking to her co-stars, she said: ‘They don’t teach you to put a tampon in at school, do they?

‘I don’t ever remember having a tampon lesson or [being taught] how to put a sanitary towel on.’

When the audience laughed at her suggestion, she continued: ‘No I’m being serious.

‘Do you know how hard it was when my mum slid a Lil-lets under the door? I was like, “What the hell am I going to do with this?”

‘I was only 11, it was scary.’

Elsewhere in the episode, Nadia Sawalha recalled the moment her children berated her for a ‘racist’ comment while watching an earlier episode of Love Island.

The gang got on to the topic of tolerance in their households when the 55-year-old revealed the chat she had with daughters Kiki and Maddy, about contestant Mike Boateng.

‘The other day I was watching Love Island, as I always do, I watch it every episode,’ she began.

‘It was the second day and I didn’t know everyone’s names, I was saying, “Does that girl like the black guy?”

‘And both my girls were like, “You can’t say that, why did you have to say he was black?!”’

Explaining herself, Nadia continued: ‘Because I don’t know how else to say [describe] that guy. The other one, I’d say, “the one with the teeth”. I don’t know their names yet.

‘My intention is not unkind, my intention is just to describe somebody I’m seeing.’

Fellow panellist Judi Love agreed with Nadia’s words, stating: ‘Let’s be real, in Love Island there’s only one black boy, so you’re going to end up saying the black boy.’

While Stacey suggested there is sometimes a ‘lack of tolerance’ to people, insisting she didn’t mean it in a derogatory way.

Loose Women continues on weekdays, at 12.30, on ITV.





