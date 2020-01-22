stacey-solomon-gives-us-baby-fever-with-adorable-snap-of-joe-swash-and-little-rex-wearing-matching-hats

Stacey Solomon wished beau Joe Swash a happy birthday but all we can focus on is his and baby Rex’s matching hats.

The Loose Women panellist shared adorable snaps on Instagram of Joe and Rex wearing flat caps and denim jackets.

Rex flashed us his toothiest smile and we almost melted into a puddle.

Stacey captioned the photo: ‘Happy Birthday Daddy I really didn’t get a look in did I? Forgot to post this yesterday, this was Rex’s present to daddy, matching flat caps or grandad hats as we like to call them

‘Happy birthday @realjoeswashy we love you to the moon and stars and back again. We couldn’t wish for a better partner, best friend, role model and father.’

Joe, who turned 38 on 20 January, began dating Stacey in 2015 and welcomed Rex in May 2019.

Friends and fans took to her post to coo over the modern-day Peaky Blinders outfits.

Fellow Loose Women pal Nadia Sawalha commented: ‘Are you kidding me !!!! Can’t take it !’

Rochelle Humes – whose sister Sophie Piper is currently on Love Island – wrote: ‘The hat,’ along with a broken heart emoji and an angel emoji.

‘He is sooooooooo cuuuuuute!!!!!’ Andrea Mclean said along with several heart eye emojis.

Along with Joe’s big day, Rex recently had reached a milestone of his own.

Stacey is one proud mumma, so it was no surprise she was left feeling emotional over Rex starting to crawl.

The star shared a post of Rex and ever since the little mite was born, she’s been sharing cute updates about her baby boy with fans on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram story, Stacey revealed that son Rex is now trying to crawl, after noticing he had been trying to get to his toys while playing on the floor.

Wanting to speed things up for him, she said: ‘I’ve taken his bottoms off and he’s finding it so much easier to move, he’s honestly soooo close to crawling.’

And it seems like it didn’t take long for Rex to get the hang of it, with Stace sharing another update that read: ‘He got it. Why do I want to burst into tears right now?’

Yay, snaps for Rex.





