stacey-solomon-gives-boyfriend-joe-swash-a-telling-off-as-he-reveals-‘kinky’-bedroom-secrets

They have one of the strongest relationships in showbiz, with Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash giving us couple goals all day every day.

The popular duo are parents to baby son Rex and delight their social media followers by sharing lots about their home life.

However, cheeky Joe may have overstepped the mark with his latest revelation.

Stacey and Joe played a Mr & Mrs-style quiz on CelebAbility (Credit: Splash News)

Appearing on tonight’s Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility (January 23), viewers will see Stacey and Joe take part in a Mr & Mrs-style quiz.

Holding paddles with each other’s faces, team captain Stacey and her other half Joe were asked a series of intimate questions.

First up, Iain asked: “Out of the two of you, who is the kinkiest?”

Both Stacey and Joe held up the paddles featuring Joe’s face.

Stacey said Joe was the most kinky out of the two of them (Credit: ITV)

“I just like normal,” Stacey said.

“I’d just like to have some at the minute!” came Joe’s retort.

Next they were asked who liked children more.

I’d just like to have some at the minute!

They both held up their own paddles, which seemed to rile Stacey.

“Put your paddle down,” she demanded.

Joe said he’s settle for any sex at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Joe has one son, Harry, while Loose Women star Stacey is mum to boys Leighton and Zachary.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is on ITV2 tonight at 10.05pm.

