🔥Stacey Solomon 'can't stop laughing' after Michelle Obama includes her in Instagram post🔥

Stacey Solomon has admitted she “can’t stop laughing” after finding her name mentioned in an Instagram post from Michelle Obama.

The Loose Women panellist is one of the nation’s sweethearts, but it seems her reach extends far beyond the UK.

The former first lady posted a collection of notes praising healthcare workers on social media as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The first one is from the child of an NHS nurse, who urged her mother to “get some sleep, relax and let Stacy Solomon get you giggling.” [sic]

It didn’t take long for Solomon’s pals and fans to tag her on the post and the 30-year-old admitted she couldn’t stop laughing.

Stacey Solomon posts a screenshot of Michelle Obama’s message

“So many of you are tagging me in this,” she wrote. “Me and Joe [Swash] can’t stop laughing that I’m on Michelle Obama’s grid.

“I’m 100% sure the queen has no idea who I am but it has made my day nonetheless.”

Solomon is a frequent Instagram user, sharing candid updates on the reality of family life with her three children, Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

Obama had shared the handwritten note to the nurse alongside a message urging people to let healthcare workers know “if you’re feeling grateful” for their work.

“From our medical providers and hospital staff to our grocery, transit and delivery workers, so many extraordinary people are putting their lives on the line to get us all through this moment,” she said.

“Let’s take the opportunity to tell them and their families that we see their sacrifices and we’re behind them.

“A handwritten letter, an Instagram post, or a simple ‘thank you’ text can go a long way in letting someone know just how incredible they are and how much you appreciate what they’re doing.”