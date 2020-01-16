stacey-solomon-bemoans-the-fact-baby-rex’s-first-word-is-‘dada’

TV favourite Stacey Solomon was left unimpressed when baby Rex said his first word.

The Loose Women star, 30, has been documenting the little one’s progress throughout his early months on social media.

And now the mum-of-three revealed Rex’s first word, which left her annoyed.

Mum’s NOT the word (Credit: Insta @staceysolomon)

Read more: Kerry Katona praises Stacey Solomon for candid bikini picture

Stacey took to Instagram to post a series of videos, which showed her and the tot smiling up at the camera.

OMG I think he’s saying ‘Dada’ but I don’t want to admit it.

“OMG I think he’s saying ‘Dada’ but I don’t want to admit it,” she wrote in one, followed by a cry-face emoji.

“So unfair!”

In another, she said: “So unfair.”

“How much time do you have to spend with a child before they say ‘mum’?”

Earlier in the day, Stacey showed off Rex’s impressive crawling skills.

She confessed that he hadn’t quite mastered the art yet, but thanks to plenty of encouragement from Mum he began to crawl.

In one video, Stacey was seen coaxing him with a fox teddy.

“Come and get Mr Fox, come on, we are so close,” she said.

Read more: Stacey Solomon asks fans’ advice after ‘Dracula’ son Rex grows fangs before front teeth

Earlier this week, Stacey – girlfriend to Dancing On Ice’s Joe Swash – revealed that she had been an ‘anxious mess’.

She filmed a video while sat on the toilet and said: “It’s only this morning, after he [Rex] slept through the night, I realised why I’ve been feeling so funny.

“You forget what waking up in the night does to you, so after a good few weeks of it, it builds up and builds up, and you become an anxious mess.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.