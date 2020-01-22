stacey-dooley’s-new-whale-hunting-documentary-packed-with-graphic-footage-of-dead-mammals-bleeding-out

Warning, this story contains graphic images.

Stacey Dooley’s latest documentary Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters has landed on BBC iPlayer and it contains some truly harrowing footage of whales and dolphins being killed and butchered.

Before the film gets underway, audiences are warned that there are scenes some viewers may find distressing and within minutes people are seen jabbing spears into the huge sea mammals causing litres of blood to spill into the sea.

One man was even seen wiping blood from his face, which had also left his jumper stained red.

Towards the end of the film, Stacey went aboard a boat with a group of whale hunters and witnessed first-hand an animal being slaughtered for its meat.

‘I’ve seen people hunt before, but I’ve never even seen a whale this close up before,’ she said as she watched the whale as it was dragged onto the boat, with blood spouting out of its wounds.

Stacey continued: ‘I don’t really know how I’m feeling. I don’t really know.’

Immediately after hauling their catch onto the deck, the crew was then seen gutting its body for meat and throwing the rest back into the sea.

‘This is mad. That’s the harpoon,’ Stacey observed and looked queazy as she looked on from a distance.

‘From what I saw, the whale seemed to die quickly, but that’s not always the case,’ she added.

Talking about the kill, one of the crew members commented: ‘It was instant and that’s best for us and for him.’

Explaining why he thinks that people might be against the practice, he commented: ‘Because they haven’t been where this is normal. This is normal and it’s happening all over in the nature.

‘Generally, it’s a lot of urban people who don’t understand this. Nautre is based on that we should eat each other.’

Stacey reflected on Bjorn’s remark and added: ‘Bjorn refuses to allow emotion to even come into this. For him, it’s very black and white and very straight forward.

‘This will end up on a dinner table in Norway in the same way that meat ends up on our table back home.’

Besides the gory images, Stacey delves into both sides of the argument for and against hunting whales.

Just make sure you’ve eaten your dinner before you tune into this one.

Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.





