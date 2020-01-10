stabbed-teen-tried-to-say-final-words-to-mom-but-too-much-blood-filled-her-mouth

A teenager stabbed to death in front of her horrified mother tried to speak but was unable to as her mouth filled with blood.

Julia Cutter was waiting outside the diner where her daughter, 19-year-old Savannah Burford, worked to give her a ride home when Savannah was brutally stabbed by her coworker Gabriel Enrique Turcios, 18, on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Cutter told WVLT that she witnessed her youngest daughter’s murder outside the Sunliner Diner, but did not realize what was happening until it was too late.

‘I happened to look…and she’s walking towards the car… and then Gabe was right there. I didn’t know what he was doing… and then she fell,’ said Cutter, who ran to her daughter.

‘You could tell she was trying to say something to me, but the blood was gurgling out of her mouth. Blood was floating all the way down the whole sidewalk.’

As Savannah lost consciousness, Cutter said she told her daughter: ‘I love you. I love you and I will always be with you, and I will always be thinking of you, and when anything happens to me I will be buried with you. That’s what I told her. I love you, I’ll always think of you, and when I die I will be buried with you.’

‘I couldn’t save her. I took off my (inaudible) coat and I tried to stop the bleeding and I couldn’t,’ Cutter said as she sobbed.

Grieving dog owner cremated dead dog…then found out his pet was still alive

Police arrested Turcios blocks away from the attack moments later. Cutter and her family said Turcios had been stalking the teen, adding that the restaurant they worked at together did nothing to keep him separated from her.

Turcios is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million and he is due back in court on March 6.

Savannah’s brother, Jared Burford said: ‘She didn’t deserve this. She was 19 years-old and she was brutally murdered.’