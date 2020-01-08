st-stephen’s-students-boycott-classes-in-“very,-very-rare”-move,-for-jnu

Students at St Stephen’s College read the Preamble to the Constitution on the college lawns

New Delhi:

Amid the growing chorus for action against those who led a vicious mob attack on students and teachers at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, in another part of the city, in the far northern side of the national capital, students of St Stephen’s College in what was seen as a rare move boycotted classes to read the Preamble to the Constitution, standing on the sprawling lawns.

On the Twitter feed of a large alumni group of the prestigious college at Delhi University’s North Campus, an eight-second video appeared that shows at least a hundred students standing outside the college building, holding placards and shouting slogans in the biting cold. It rained in Delhi this morning.

“At St Stephen’s today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRC,” the alumni group, Stephanians, tweeted.

At St Stephen’s today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRCpic.twitter.com/OxlGWhWjyL — Stephanians (@CafeSSC) January 8, 2020

“We are here for rights, not riots,” reads a placard held by a student. Another reads, “The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis.”

In the video, the students gathered on the lawns are heard shouting, “Kal bhi tum haare the, aaj bhi tum haaroge, kal bhi hum jitenge (You lost yesterday, you will lose today also. We will win again tomorrow).”

The students were also heard shouting: “Is baar nahin hum chodrenge, itihas ki dhara modenge (we will not let go this time, we will change the direction of history).”

The group then marched a few hundred metres to the Faculty of Arts area.

Students of other nearby colleges on North Campus, like Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House, boycotted class on a call given by St Stephen’s students, news agency IANS reported.

Students of St Stephen’s College have no affiliation with the Delhi University Students’ Union, or DUSU, whose three of the top four posts are with the BJP-linked ABVP. St Stephen’s has its own group called Students’ Union Society.

Over the decades, St Stephen’s alumni have gone on to become policymakers, politicians, writers, industrialists and eminent personalities.

A massive masked mob attack at JNU on Sunday evening left over 30 injured, including five teachers. In mobile videos, the masked men are seen hitting students with sticks and sledgehammers and ransacking hostel rooms.

The JNU Students’ Union has accused the BJP-linked students’ group ABVP for the mob attack. The ABVP claims students allied with the “Left” were responsible for the mayhem.

The Delhi Police have said they are investigating the allegations from both groups.