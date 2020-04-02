St. Louis will have to wait on state for coronavirus aid

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders initially announced limits on gatherings of more than 1,000 people as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Photo by Nassim Benchaabane.

ST. LOUIS — The federal recovery package could leave Missouri’s two largest cities waiting weeks for money from Washington to help manage the new coronavirus outbreak, while St. Louis County and Jackson County quickly receive direct aid worth nearly $300 million.And St. Louis — with many of the most densely populated areas of the state — could be in even worse shape than Kansas City, which is within a county that will receive direct aid. St. Louis city is its own county and its population is below the threshold for direct federal aid.The federal relief bill approved a week ago included $150 billion in aid for state and local government costs related to the coronavirus, though only local governments with more than 500,000 people are allowed to receive direct federal assistance. St. Louis, with a population of just over 300,000, will have to wait for Missouri to appropriate some of the $2 billion it will receive, roughly $1.3 billion of which is required to be administered by the state, according to an analysis from the National Conference of State Legislatures. St. Louis County is estimated to receive $173.5 million out of the state’s $2.38 billion allocation, based on estimates from the Missouri Budget Project. And though Kansas City, with a population of 492,000, falls just below the threshold, much of the city is within Jackson County, which at about 700,000 residents, is eligible for direct assistance. Jackson County could help pay for coronavirus related expenses within Kansas City.Not so for the independent city of St. Louis.“We thought that would be an error or something,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s chief of staff Steve Conway. “So no city in the state of Missouri got direct (federal) money. That would have been our preference.”Krewson sent a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday seeking guidance on how it can quickly access some of the money distributed to the state.The city is anticipating a shortfall of $55 million to $63 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, according to Krewson’s letter.”An analysis by our budget director indicates that the City of St. Louis is facing major losses in revenue while accumulating additional expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis,” Krewson’s letter says. “The City of St. Louis is prepared to rapidly restart our businesses, jobs and taxes for both the state and city. To do this, it is imperative that we maintain our level of services to the community.”It’s unclear just how long it will take for the state to remit funds to local governments to help with the coronavirus response — or how much it will send their way. Based on expert analysis of local government funding, Missouri could send as much as $1.071 billion to local governments from its allocation. But that’s a cap, not a floor, and St. Louis and Jackson County may have already eaten into about $300 million of that amount, leaving just over $700 million left for local governments.The NCSL analysis says Missouri state government must use, at a minimum, $1.309 billion of the state’s $2.38 billion allocation.Already, mayors and local governments are urging Congress to pass a second stimulus that provides direct relief to help local and state governments plug budget holes rather than money that can only be used for COVID-19 expenses.”It’s a disappointment that the City of St. Louis may apparently not benefit from this first round of federal relief related to COVID-19,” St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement. “However, we want and hope that the maximum possible number of our residents and businesses qualify for direct relief benefits, which will make real differences in their lives and operations. We are hopeful that the City of St. Louis will qualify for a second round of federal relief.”Municipalities within St. Louis County likely won’t be able to use the money the county will receive because public health operations are run at the county level. “It’s not for any shortfall in revenues or anything along those lines,” said Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis. “To take that down to the municipal level, the municipalities don’t provide health services or those kinds of things. … There may be some minimal costs associated with the epidemic, but generally speaking there isn’t really anything the cities could submit reimbursement for.”• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said people must continue to comply with restrictions to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor restricted $61.3 million from four-year higher education institutions and $11.6 million from community colleges.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined to issue a statewide stay-home order, opting instead to limit gatherings of more than 10 people and leaving it to local governments to issue stricter orders.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders initially announced limits on gatherings of more than 1,000 people as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Photo by Nassim Benchaabane.