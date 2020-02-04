St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces a woman-centric season for 2020-21

1 of 5

Stéphane Denève conducts a rehearsal Sept. 11, 2019, at Powell Symphony Hall for his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Jennifer Johnson Cano is Orfeo in Opera Theatre St. Louis production of “Orfeo and Euridice.” OTSL handout photo

Christine Goerke in “Die Walküre” at Lyric Opera of Chicago. (Photo by Cory Weaver)

Exciting debuts and old standards; more outreach and a focus on extraordinary women; a new artist-in-residence and the retirement of a mainstay; Valkyries to open and a concert performance of Puccini’s “Turandot” to close: It’s all part of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season at Powell Hall.Music director Stéphane Denève is enthusiastic about what’s been planned for his second season in that role. What excites him the most?“Everything,” he said, “because we spend so much time with the whole team — and especially (president and CEO) Marie-Hélène Bernard and (vice president and general manager) Erik Finley — to dream the season.”Denève says he has been overwhelmed by St. Louisans’ warm response to his programming and music-making.“I have really tried to enhance the dialogue between us,” he said. “Classical music is a way to engage dialogue between all of us. It’s a universal language — a direct line from one heart to the other without words — and it’s also a way to start some interesting dialogues.”For the 141st season, Denève said he was inspired by the SLSO’s own DNA. The nation’s second-oldest professional orchestra, it was the first major orchestra to have more female instrumentalists than male. It also has a female CEO and a woman, Gemma New, as its resident conductor.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra resident conductor Gemma New. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat

“Famously, we had one of the very first (female) brass principals, trumpeter Susan Slaughter,” he said. “The great news is that we are going toward a much greater equality in classical music. It’s not done, so we need to celebrate the improvements but also try to inspire a better future.“All of that inspired me to try to make a season that will celebrate some voices that paved the way to equality and see what we can do to make it better.”The opening weekend program, Sept. 19-20, begins with former SLSO composer-in-residence Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” No. 1, and brings star power to bear with the long-awaited return of violinist Hilary Hahn in the Sibelius Violin Concerto. Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” gets its first SLSO performance; the program also includes an Overture-Fantasy on Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” and concludes with “The Ride of the Valkyries” from Wagner’s “Die Walküre.”The season’s artist-in-residence, Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, makes her SLSO debut Oct. 2-3 in the SLSO premiere of the Violin Concerto by Wynton Marsalis. There will be three female conductors — New, Jane Glover and Karina Canellakis — and five female soloists from the orchestra.Other highlights include a two-week festival, Nov. 13-21, called “History. Her Story. Our Future.,” led by Denève and “focused on women who challenged convention and changed the conversation,” including works by John Adams, Berlioz, Richard Strauss and Florent Schmitt. The biggest work in the festival is the SLSO premiere of Arthur Honegger’s oratorio “Joan of Arc at the Stake,” directed by James Robinson, artistic director of Opera Theatre of St. Louis.Other concerts will feature pianists Stephen Hough, Hélène Grimaud, Leif Ove Andsnes, Kirill Gerstein and Emanuel Ax; singers Jamie Barton, Jennifer Johnson Cano and Christine Goerke; conductors John Storgårds, Jun Märkl, Cristian Măcelaru, Nicholas McGegan and Hannu Lintu; and violinist Leila Josefowicz.

St. Louis Symphony Chorus director Amy Kaiser

Beloved works including Stravinsky’s “Firebird” Suite, Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian” and many more are also on the schedule.The St. Louis Symphony Chorus will perform in five concerts, concluding with “Turandot.” That choral masterpiece will also be the swan song for chorusmaster Amy Kaiser, who will retire at the end of the season, her 26th.The SLSO Crafted series, featuring hourlong concerts with beer and snacks, will be back. So will the Pulitzer series, family and educational concerts, “Live at Powell Hall” and the annual free Art Hill concert. Leonard Slatkin will conduct the New Year’s Eve concert. The In Unison Chorus, led by Kevin McBeth, will perform “A Gospel Christmas” and “Lift Every Voice” and perform in a classical series concert April 30-May 1, featuring the SLSO premiere of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3.

