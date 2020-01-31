St. Louis’ shipping-container grocery markets fight for survival, look for help from MetroLink board

A patron examines the fresh food options at The Link Market’s site at the North Hanley MetroLink Station. Photo courtesy of Metro Transit.

ST. LOUIS — A local agency is on the cusp of saving an unusual grocery store, called the Link Market, which has for two years sold fresh food out of shipping containers to neighborhoods in north St. Louis County.Bi-State Development Agency, which runs MetroLink and owns the shipping containers, is considering a plan to donate the containers to the market and license it to sell at Bi-State’s train stations.Link Market founder Jeremy Goss said the donation would allow the nonprofit to continue to operate. “It gives us control of our destiny,” he said. Bi-State and the Link Market began work in 2017 on an 18-month pilot project to improve “food security and access in two food deserts.” They purchased two shipping containers for $135,000 each, as part of a more than $500,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health, and opened the new markets at the North Hanley and Wellston MetroLink stations.But last summer, Goss learned that Bi-State leaders, worried about the “long-term financial stability” of the market, planned to shut it down. A Bi-State analysis said the project had lost about $18,000 in 2018, its first full operating year.

After planning to end a contract with The Link Market, Bi-State relents under pressure from city and county leaders.

The agency gave Link Market a six-month extension, and the parties, including St. Louis County officials, began lengthy discussions on its future.In October, as time was running out on the extension, Goss emailed Bi-State to ask whether they had come to a decision, and if Bi-State would consider donating the shipping containers. He also suggested moving the Wellston market to the Midtown stop at Grand Boulevard, where it would be “more profitable,” according to Goss.The Wellston market was closed for part of last year due to low sales, Bi-State said.Then, late last year, Goss was surprised to learn that Bi-State was considering donating the shipping containers.”We talked about different alternatives with our partners, the Link Market and St. Louis County, and collectively came up with the idea of donating the kiosks. That is now the focus,” Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach said in an email.Goss credits Hazel Erby, the former St. Louis County councilwoman, who now serves as the county’s director of diversity, equality and inclusion, as one of most vocal supporters of the project.Erby stressed the importance of the project after several Shop ‘n Save grocers closed in North County. She said she’s been receiving calls from residents asking for a Link Market kiosk in their neighborhoods.“People enjoyed having the Link Market where they could go and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at a very reasonable price,” she said.“Unfortunately we only have two,” Erby said. “But two is better none.”The motion to donate the shipping containers to Link Market will come before Bi-State’s board in February. If approved, the donation could take place later this spring.Goss said he’s optimistic about the upcoming vote. “We’re fighting to keep the asset,” he said. “And now there’s potentially the opportunity of them gifting them to us.”License agreement details, which could extend the project for two years, still have to be worked out.

