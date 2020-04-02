St. Louis sheriff’s deputy hospitalized with COVID-19, sheriff says

ST. LOUIS — A city sheriff’s deputy has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.The deputy, a more than 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, is in his mid to late 40s and has been hospitalized since Tuesday, Betts said. The deputy’s last day on duty was March 24.

“Sometime after that, he started getting sick,” Betts said Thursday.The deputy works in “outside service,” which means his primary role is to serve time-sensitive court papers such as protection orders, Betts said. The deputy’s wife told the sheriff her husband is stabilized at the hospital and hooked up to oxygen, but not a ventilator.Sheriff’s office staff are working to determine how the deputy was exposed and who he had contact with before his last shift, Betts said. Seventeen deputies have been ordered to quarantine themselves for two weeks, and a cleaning crew Thursday began sanitizing the eighth floor of the Civil Courts building that houses Betts’ office.

