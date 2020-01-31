St. Louis police officer clipped by stolen car in traffic stop

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was admitted to a hospital with noncritical injuries after a car officers had stopped clipped him Thursday night, police said. Two plainclothes officers pulled over a stolen gray BMW around the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, police said, but when one officer got close to the car, the suspects’ vehicle tried to “pin in” the officer. The officer was clipped by the car, and the suspects in the BMW drove off. Police said one of the officers shot at the vehicle, but it was not clear if anyone was hit.

