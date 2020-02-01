st.-louis-police-fire-shots-at-fleeing-suspects-after-officer-struck-by-car-in-traffic-stop

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with additional details, including police firing shotsST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer suffered injuries to his knee and wrist Thursday night after a car hit him and knocked him to the ground while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday night, police said. Another police officer then fired shots at the fleeing car — but, as of Friday morning, officials weren’t sure if any suspects were hit by gunfire. The suspects got away.About 8:15 p.m. Thursday, two plainclothes officers assigned to the department’s Anti-Crime Task Force tried to pull over a stolen gray BMW in the 4200 block of North Euclid Avenue. Police threw down a tire-deflation device in the road, but the BMW stopped before driving over the device.Police ordered the two occupants out of the BMW. The driver reversed the vehicle abruptly and it turned and struck a police officer, who fell to the ground, police said. Another police officer fired shots at the fleeing BMW.The injured officer is 29 years old and has been with the department for four years. His partner, who fired the shots, is 38 years old and has been with the department for 13 years. The officers were wearing black ballistic vests with the word “POLICE” in bold white letters on the front and back.