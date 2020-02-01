St. Louis man found guilty in ‘horrific’ attack on 12-year-old girl

1 of 4

FBI agents work at the scene where a 12-year-old girl was found in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She disappeared on her way to the bus stop on Wednesday morning. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis police officers man the crime scene where a 12-year-old girl was found in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The girl disappeared on her way to the bus stop on Wednesday morning. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

FBI agents and St. Louis police work the scene where a 12-year-old girl was found in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The girl had disappeared on her way to the bus stop and a man was later arrested. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

A neighbor watches police activity in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue after a 12-year-old girl was found on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. “I’m just praying that this baby is OK,” she said. The girl had disappeared on her way to the bus stop. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A prosecutor and defense lawyer agreed the 2017 attack on a 12-year-old girl was one of St. Louis’ “most horrific” crimes, but they could not have differed more about who did it.After a five-day trial, jurors decided Tyrone Butler Jr., 23, was the man responsible, finding him guilty of kidnapping, two counts of assault, sodomy and armed criminal action. He was found not guilty of one count of assault.Butler was accused of tailing a girl on her way to her school bus stop about 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2017, and coaxing her into a filthy vacant building in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue, where he beat her, took off her clothes, sodomized her and slashed her throat with jagged edge of a broken liquor bottle top.

Tyrone Butler Jr., of St. Louis, was charged with kidnapping, assault and sodomy after a missing St. Louis girl was found with her throat cut in a vacant home. The girl survived.

When she didn’t come home from school that afternoon, her mother reported her missing, prompting an intensive house-to-house search over more than two days involving relatives, neighbors, volunteers, police and the FBI. Police broadcast the girl’s pictures in local news media in search of the girl. Police found her more than two days later, believing she was dead when they discovered her bloodied body in only her underwear in the frigid building on Terry.The girl, now 15, has consistently identified Butler as her attacker: in police photos, a live lineup and in two trials for Butler. His first trial in December ended in a mistrial after a jury could not reach unanimous verdicts. Butler testified he had nothing to do with the attack.In addition to testimony from the girl and Butler, evidence at trial this week included a video of the police interrogation in which Butler first denied attacking her, but later gave police an evolving narrative about the attack and crime scene.Butler ultimately confessed to the crimes, saying he thought she was dead when he left her in the building. Police later found the glass bottleneck at the bloody crime scene.”I’m sorry for what I did,” Butler told police.Defense lawyer Erika Wurst said detectives coerced a false confession from Butler, a man with an IQ of 70 and the reasoning ability of a 10-year-old. Wurst highlighted parts of Butler’s interrogation in which he repeatedly asked if he could go home, even after admitting to the attack.”You don’t ask those questions if you understand what you just said or the seriousness of what you’re confessing to,” Wurst told jurors.Butler’s defense also questioned the accuracy of the girl’s description of her attacker, noting discrepancies in hairstyle. They also said the girl’s relatives tainted her memory by presenting her Facebook photos of Butler while she was hospitalized and before police could question her.Assistant Circuit Attorney Joanna Byrne told jurors the two most important pieces of evidence were the certainty of the girl’s identification of Butler and his statements to police describing details about the attack and crime scene. Byrne said it was a “miracle” that the girl survived the attack and praised her bravery for testifying.”For 64 hours, she was freezing, alone in her underwear,” Byrne said. “Her family was looking for her, and her mother was losing hope that her daughter would be found alive.”Byrne said Butler has never himself claimed police coerced a confession from him, calling the claim by his lawyer “a manufactured defense.”Sentencing is set for March 13 before Circuit Judge James Sullivan.Joel Currier • 314-340-8132@joelcurrier on Twitterjcurrier@post-dispatch.com

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

About 20 protesters — including St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green — were taken into custody on Washington Avenue downtown.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

Matthew J. Zulpo, 40, allegedly seized the woman by the neck and told her, “New plan, you’re kidnapped,” according to court documents.

James Kempf, 45, is being sought following the shooting Thursday evening that killed 66-year-old John Colter.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.