St. Louis man charged after confessing to touching 7-year-old girl

Jared Shadley has been charged with statutory sodomy.

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of sodomy involving a child and was arraigned in court Monday. Jared Shadley, of the 9000 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged Friday with three counts of statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age.Creve Coeur police said they received a report of sexual contact between a 7-year-old girl and Shadley from a member of the girl’s family.According to the complaint, Shadley confessed touching the girl to police.His bond is set at $150,000. If released, he is to stay 200 feet away from children.

