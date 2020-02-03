St. Louis dancer Jamal Green looking forward to sharing a bit of Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl spotlight

Jennifer Lopez and her crew after a rehearsal for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Lopez is just left of center in white; Green is seated in front of her in black.Courtesy of Jamal Green

Look out for St. Louis dancer Jamal Green once Jennifer Lopez hits the stage during the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIV game later Sunday. Green revealed the gig on his Facebook page, and posted a pic with Lopez and the other dancers.He says he has been rehearsing with Lopez for the last two months, and naturally calls this the biggest gig of his young career.Green dedicates his performance to his mother Kathleen Mastin, who will be watching from St. Louis.The game airs on Fox with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

