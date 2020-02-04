St. Louis County woman makes ‘Ferguson 2.0’ threat against judge, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis County woman was charged Monday with using letters and voicemail messages to threaten a St. Louis judge.Deborah Woods, 50, of the 4200 block of Lasata Drive, was charged Monday with one felony count of tampering with a judicial officer.Nicole Colbert-Botchway’s clerk reported finding a note from Woods left on Colbert-Botchway’s courtroom door in November warning of a “credible threat” against her and listing the judge’s home address, according to charging documents.The unsigned letter included a phone number associated with Woods, charges said. A second letter faxed to Colbert-Botchway in November demanded the judge “correct your judicial errors” and warned of more threats. It also claimed that a secret “judicial watch group” had promised “the city will burn like ‘Ferguson 2.0′ unless” the judge ruled in Woods’ favor, charges said.It was unclear what case Woods was referring to in the letters, but court records show Colbert-Botchway in September ruled against Woods in an eviction case.Woods learned that police had begun looking for her and wrote emails to Colbert-Botchway as well as other judges and clerks appearing to acknowledge that she was aware Colbert-Botchway felt threatened, court records said. The court received six more letters from Woods, some of them ending with the hashtag #catchmeifyoucan.Woods also left voicemails with the court demanding Colbert-Botchway rescind a “document of defamation” against Woods, according to the charges, and for them to reach an “agreement position of lawful compromise.”

St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway.

Joel Currier

Woods was ordered held without bond. No lawyer was listed for her in court records.

