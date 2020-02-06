St. Louis County releases reports on jail deaths, but board of advisers still out in cold

Friends and family of John Shy hold a vigil in his memory outside the St. Louis County Justice Center jail in Clayton on Monday, March 4, 2019. Shy, 29, was one of five men who died while in custody at the jail in 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

CLAYTON — St. Louis County released some records Wednesday from its investigations of five inmate deaths last year, saying it was part of an effort by County Executive Sam Page’s administration to increase transparency.The county had repeatedly denied requests from the Post-Dispatch for the material last year, saying they were records about patient health and personnel and could not be released to the public. But the county changed course Wednesday after the newspaper renewed its request last month, providing 52 pages with redactions.“The release is part of an ongoing effort to increase transparency across the County,” a news release said.The release of the records, about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, came hours after a testy email exchange between members of Page’s administration and a board he appointed last year to advise officials at the county jail after the inmate deaths.Some of the board’s six members have been upset that jail officials have not provided them with details of how the county has investigated the Dec. 27 death of inmate Jo’von Mitchell, the fifth death of 2019 that involved an inmate at the county jail. The medical examiner ruled Tuesday that Mitchell died from a stroke caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease. An internal report obtained by the Post-Dispatch revealed that Mitchell was too ill to stand up for two days before he was found unresponsive in a cell. Several members of the board expressed alarm Jan. 24 that board members had been provided scant information about the case nearly a month after the death, questioning if they were just figureheads. A follow-up meeting had been scheduled for Jan. 30, at which Justice Services Director Raul Banasco and health department officials were expected to provide the board with information.But the meeting was canceled without setting a new date. For several days, members emailed each other asking how the board should proceed. And that made lawyers for the county uncomfortable.Genevieve Frank, an assistant county counselor, emailed the board Wednesday that “we advise that Board members refrain from engaging in email discussions” of business involving the advisory board or the Department of Justice Services. “Discussion among a quorum of the members would likely constitute a meeting of the body” that would require public notice, she wrote. And she reminded them that the law requires them to forward a copy of any email concerning board business to its records custodian, Banasco.The email upset one member of the board, Mary Zabawa Taylor, a volunteer in the criminal justice ministry at the jail and a former director of patient safety at Washington University School of Medicine.“We were searching for what our next steps should be after that meeting, which was pretty startling, we thought,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “And to hear nothing after it and to hear nothing from the county executive’s office, or the county counselor or the Department of Justice Services is surprising.”Told on Wednesday night that Banasco had emailed the documents to the Post-Dispatch, Taylor said, “And we still don’t have them. I just want to point out that no one has ever sent us an email saying we have decided to release the report.”Earlier in the day, Taylor had emailed her concerns to fellow board members, as well as Page, Frank, County Counselor Beth Orwick and County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy.Addressing Orwick and Frank, Taylor wrote: “I wonder how the County Executive’s Office, your office and the Council expect this Board to fulfill its duties and honor the oath we swore?”She wrote that the board had not received any update since the day of Mitchell’s death. “We spoke in the strongest terms on January 24th at our meeting, with several requests and offers of help. Since then, there has been silence and what appears to be attempts to control information and collaboration, not in the service or spirit of our mission.”Taylor wrote that the board members’ “email exchanges and our speaking out in meetings would not be so necessary or in opposition of your advice had there been the promised transparency and respect for the Board’s job. When shut out and pushed back, we persisted.”Jeff Smith, another board member, told a reporter in a text: “Look, we’re a new board experiencing some growing pains as we determine our exact role. We’ll keep pushing for processes necessary to ensure the jail treats everyone in custody humanely. That’s what we’ve been appointed to do and it’s what inmates, their families, and all citizens deserve. I appreciate the medical team’s efforts to learn from previous tragedies and, I pray, avoid future ones.”Page said in a statement: “I appointed the board to have vigorous debates and those discussions are helpful. But I won’t respond to the email thread and I encourage the members to have their conversations in a public setting. I think they are doing good work.”He also said that the county wants to learn from the deaths and make improvements. “These reports along with our new advisory board will help us determine where we can do better,” he said.

