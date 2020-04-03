St. Louis County parks closed until at least April 22 because of coronavirus

“We needed to just get out of the house, and apparently so did several thousand other people,” said Justin Vader, who hikes with his daughter Vivienne,1, on his shoulders along River Scene Trail and his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Castlewood State Park. From left to right, are his children Hakon,10, and Sarah, 8, and his wife Amanda. Visitors flocked to the park, enjoying the 65 degree temperature. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties, to stop the spread of the corona virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, [email protected]

Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — Visitors will not be allowed in St. Louis County parks until at least April 22, officials announced Thursday. The decision is intended to decrease crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Parks will close starting 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.

“I had hoped we could keep the parks open, but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a news release.Residents can expect to see barricades put up and reminders on electronic messages on streets that lead to Creve Coeur Lake Park, Jefferson Barracks Park, Lone Elk Park, Grant’s Trail and other county parks. Officials say they want people to take it upon themselves not to defy the order, but law enforcement officials will patrol to keep people away if necessary. Jefferson County officials also issued an order on Thursday barring people from using playground equipment, but its parks will remain open.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

