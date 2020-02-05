St. Louis County inmate who died Dec. 27 suffered a stroke, medical examiner says

CLAYTON — An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center who died on Dec. 27 had suffered a stroke caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to a report from the medical examiner released on Tuesday.Jo’von Mitchell, 31, had been gravely ill for two full days in the jail — unable to stand for head counts or meet a family member on Christmas Eve — before he was found unresponsive in a cell after 5 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to an internal report obtained by the Post-Dispatch.His jailers and nurses believed he had a bad headache or a virus on the day before he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the internal report obtained by the newspaper. But Mitchell’s cellmate and other inmates said the jail did not act with urgency to treat a gravely ill man.Even though the jail staffers seemed to understand by 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 that Mitchell was very sick, it took more than eight hours to transport him to the infirmary. It’s not clear what medical attention he received in the infirmary before a nurse found him unresponsive in a cell in the infirmary at 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. He died on Dec. 27. The medical examiner has not ruled on his cause of death.This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

Jo’Von Mitchell was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer after police said he shot a St. Louis County officer in the arm in 2016. He died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, following an illness while in custody.