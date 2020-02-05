St. Louis County headed to mediation with owners of Northwest Plaza

The St. Louis County Government Center Northwest at the Crossings at Northwest in St. Ann, on May 30, 2019. Photo by Jeremy Kohler, jkohler@post-dispatch.com

Jeremy Kohler

CLAYTON — St. Louis County and the owners of the former Northwest Plaza shopping center in St. Ann have agreed to enter “formal mediation” to renegotiate terms of a 20-year lease for county office space there, County Councilman Ernie Trakas said Tuesday.The council has been seeking to reduce the county’s costs in what Trakas, R-6th District, has called “an obscenely long and overpriced” lease negotiated by former County Executive Steve Stenger with Robert and P. David Glarner, who donated $365,000 to his campaign. The Glarners have called the agreement fair and transparent and denied any quid pro quo.The lease at the complex, now known as the Crossings at Northwest, did not factor into the federal grand jury indictment of Stenger, which led to his resignation and guilty plea this spring. Federal prosecutors did, however, subpoena documents from the county related to the deal. The council in 2018 spent months investigating the Northwest Plaza lease following a Post-Dispatch investigation showing the savings touted by the Stenger administration were false and that the lease would likely cost the county millions of dollars more. It relaunched the inquiry following Stenger’s guilty plea.The Glarners sued last year to block subpoenas issued to them in the Council’s inquiry that included the threat of arrest if they did not appear. Trakas said that as part of the agreement, the council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to withdraw the subpoenas.Rich Chrismer, a spokesman for the Glarners, said they had already been talking to the county until it “started down the path of playing politics with this issue, wasting seven months of what could have been ongoing and productive discussions. Now that the County has backed away from this politically-motivated action, those conversations can resume.” He said the Glarners had worked “openly and transparently” for leases “resulting in a fair and transparent deal for the County.”Page told Trakas at Tuesday’s council meeting that he was “really impressed that we’re going to talk about resolution of this in a way that works for everyone.”This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

