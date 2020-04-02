St. Louis Children’s Hospital reverses shelter-in-place rule for visitors

Officials at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have reversed their decision to require visitors to shelter-in-place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a hospital spokeswoman.On Wednesday, the hospital implemented a “trial policy” that limited in and out privileges for families. Parents on social media described excruciating decisions about splitting up to stay in the hospital with a sick child or home with siblings indefinitely.The shelter-in-place rule for visitors was made to minimize exposure to hospitalized patients with significant underlying conditions, as well as to protect families and staff, according to a statement the hospital released on Wednesday.

“We understand the frustration and hardships these restrictions create for families, and we continue working with them to implement these policies compassionately as we all adjust to a fluid situation,” the statement read. “But as difficult as the restrictions are for families and as much as we empathize with them as caregivers, we are doing what we believe is right to protect patients, families, staff and our community.”About 12 hours after implementing the rule, following “discussions with families and internal experts,” hospital officials reversed the decision and will allow visitors to come and go, according to a statement released Thursday. Patients are allowed two visitors at a time with no restrictions on reentry to the hospital. Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.”The changes to the policies and the needs of our families aren’t taken lightly. We will continue to re-evaluate and make changes, as needed, as this situation evolves in order to protect the safety of our patients, families and staff,” reads the Thursday statement.SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and Mercy children’s hospitals have restricted the number of visitors for pediatric patients while allowing reentry.

