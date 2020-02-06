St. Louis CEO gets 22 months in prison for defrauding Enterprise Bank

ST. LOUIS — A local CEO whose fraudulent actions cost Enterprise Bank and Trust $2.5 million was sentenced Thursday to 22 months in federal prison.Prosecutors say that in order to prop up Mozaic Group Ltd., her struggling account marketing services company, CEO Mary Ann Gibson obtained a line of credit from the bank in 2016. Gibson then supplied false records regarding earnings and accounts receivable to satisfy the bank’s requirements. She also told employees to create fraudulent invoices, prosecutors said.Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman wrote in a memo that Gibson blamed the recession, a minority investor in the company who kept scuttling its sale and company salespeople for the problems. She wrote that Gibson’s fraud “cost many people their jobs, savings and livelihoods — causing a ripple effect well beyond herself.”Defense lawyer Sanford Boxerman wrote that Gibson was trying to keep the company going long enough to sell it and repay the bank. In a letter, Gibson apologized and said the failure of the company cost her everything and ruined relatives.Gibson, 63, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in October to a bank fraud charge.

