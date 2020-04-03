St. Louis-area public safety agencies eligible for millions in virus-related grants

The Justice Department this week announced public safety agencies around the country are eligible for $850 million in grants to compensate the agencies for preparing for and responding to the coronavirus pandemic, including millions set aside for those in Missouri and Illinois.Public safety agencies in St. Louis are immediately eligible for nearly $1.4 million in funding, and St. Louis County’s total is nearly $400,000.The U.S Attorney’s Office in Fairview Heights on Thursday said that the Metro East and nearby communities in Illinois were eligible for more than $500,000, with East St. Louis up for the largest sum at $191,000.Most other area governments are eligible for various five-figure sums, the department said.The money is to be used for hiring, overtime, protective gear, inmates’ medical needs and other coronavirus-related expenses. It was authorized by the same legislation that included stimulus money for individuals and businesses.“These extra funds will make a significant difference and should serve as yet another sign that all of us are truly in this fight together,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a news release Thursday announcing the grants.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.

×

Help support our COVID-19 coverage

We’re providing access to COVID-19 articles for free.

Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

The accident happened about 5: 30 p.m. on Woodland Drive west of Aspen Drive, troopers said.

Faria, who spent 42 months behind bars, has agreed to accept the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed police ignored another suspect, his lawyer says.

Witnesses said a vehicle crashed into the building and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees. The police chief said the first two officers who arrived were shot.

Eric Schmitt’s letter comes days after the Post-Dispatch reported that recently released inmates included those charged with violent felonies.

Several people, both adults and children, were in the home when the child was hit with gunfire.

John Swaller of Cuba, in Crawford County, was charged Tuesday following the incident at a Dollar Tree store.

Anthony Piercy received $201,000 as part of an agreement to not seek work in law enforcement

Four other people were in the home when Nalisia T. Barnes, of East St. Louis, mistakenly shot herself Monday.