St. Louis-area drug dealer boasted of customer deaths to boost sales

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area drug dealer tried to boost sales by boasting in Facebook messages about three customers who fatally overdosed, writing at one point that “people want the (expletive) that will make them die,” according to a plea agreement finalized Monday.One of those customers, a St. Louis County man, died of a fentanyl overdose at his home on July 11, 2018.St. Louis County police detectives investigating the death found text messages in which the victim arranged to buy drugs from someone earlier that day, the plea agreement said. They tracked the phone used to set up the deal to Antonio Adrian “Tone” Minnis Jr., and found Facebook messages in which Minnis wrote about three people who fatally overdosed, including the St. Louis County man, the plea agreement said.

Antonio Minnis Jr., of St. Louis County, faces a gun charge after a Facebook photo allegedly showed him with a weapon. He is also suspected of dealing a fatal overdose of fentanyl, police said.

Asked why he boasted about the deaths, Minnis told detectives he did so “to get people to buy from me more,” his plea said. He denied knowing that there was fentanyl in what he thought was heroin.Police also found pictures on Facebook of Minnis with guns and messages about selling drugs.Minnis, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of distributing a controlled substance. As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Minnis’ lawyer have agreed to recommend 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.Minnis’ lawyer declined to comment Tuesday. Minnis is currently on probation after being sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court in 2015 to six years in prison on drug, theft, domestic assault and weapon charges and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Cohen called his criminal record “extensive” in her January 2019 order holding him in jail until his trial or plea. Minnis has lived in St. Louis and Northwoods, court records show. Minnis’ father, Antonio Minnis, is in federal prison serving a nearly 20-year sentence on drug charges. His uncle, heroin kingpin Adrian Minnis, is serving a 35-year sentence.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

Antonio Minnis Jr., of St. Louis County, faces a gun charge after a Facebook photo allegedly showed him with a weapon. He is also suspected of dealing a fatal overdose of fentanyl, police said.