St. Louis aldermen to honor homeless man who rushed to aid woman hit by car

Quinton D. Carter Jr., 33, lights a cigarette on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his shelter behind the old bus station at 13th Street and Cass Avenue. Carter is being honored by St. Louis aldermen for his efforts in trying to save a woman who had been hit by a car. Carter suffered severe injuries when he was hit by a second car in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — When Quinton D. Carter Jr. saw a woman prone in the middle of a busy intersection near downtown Saturday, he didn’t have time to think as he rushed to her side.”I don’t even know the woman,” Carter said Thursday. “I tried to pick her up and the next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital.”The woman was Emily Coffey, 30, and she had been hit by a car at 13th Street and Cass Avenue. The driver didn’t stop to help. When Carter, 33, tried to assist her, a car slammed into both of them. That driver didn’t stick around, either. Coffey died of her injuries there at the intersection. Carter was seriously hurt when he was hit, suffering a broken collarbone, fractured ribs, a broken ankle and head injuries. He said he left St. Louis University Hospital hours after he was hit. “They gave me one crutch and a bus ticket and told me to get out,” he said.He returned to the spot behind an abandoned building where he sleeps under a pile of blankets with other homeless people nearby. The nine pain pills they gave him lasted only a short while. He has to sleep on his right side because everything on his left side aches, he said. He’ll need more surgery on his collarbone.”It’s not the Marriott,” Carter said. “But I make do.”St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro intends to honor Carter for his actions, which Vaccaro called heroic. Carter will be recognized with a resolution at an aldermanic meeting Friday at 10 a.m.“If somebody got hit, a lot of people would not run out into traffic trying to protect somebody and help them,” Vaccaro said. Before she was hit, Coffey had been talking about killing herself, said Carter and others who had seen her in the area. She’d tried to break through a gate and jump off a nearby bridge, Carter said, but others had stopped her. Around 1:30 a.m., he went looking for the woman he didn’t know who kept talking about wanting to die. And that’s when he saw her in the road. “I tried my best,” Carter said. “A lot of people go through that intersection and don’t stop at the red light … they fly up and down here all night.”Carter is originally from Louisiana, he said, but came up to St. Louis when his father died, arriving a year ago on Valentine’s Day. Circumstances quickly deteriorated for Carter — he was carjacked, he said, and then fell into homelessness. “St. Louis is the worst place to be homeless,” Carter said. “They won’t let you go hungry, but they won’t let you get a house.”Carter feels that if he could get back to Louisiana, he could get back on his feet. He still has friends back there, and a car. He’d like to get his old job back, working on a shrimping boat. Carter has never done anything particularly heroic before, he said. He isn’t even sure why he did it. He wasn’t able to save the person he was trying to help. And he paid for his attempt at a good deed. Even still, he said, “I would do it again.”

