St. Louis aldermen join request for statewide stay-at-home order

Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed, (center), presides over the first day of the city’s newest legislative session on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen on Wednesday joined an effort by Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and others to convince Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”We ask you to unite and protect our entire State,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said in a letter also signed by 25 of the 26 current ward aldermen. “COVID-19 knows no boundaries.”In the letter board members also asked that the state provide more personal protective equipment for healthcare and public safety personnel in the city. More testing for the virus also is needed in the city, they said.The board also asked Parson to issue an executive order classifying grocery workers, pharmacy technicians, sanitation employees and janitors as first responders during the current crisis.”In doing so, these front line workers will be able to access State benefits to childcare and priority testing,” the letter says.Parson, while asking Missourians to remain home, has refrained so far from issuing an order to that effect. He has limited gatherings statewide to no more than 10 people.The board, which has two vacancies, is currently on its spring break; its next meeting is set for April 20.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

Officials say people weren’t practicing social distancing while they were enjoying the outdoors.

“I’m constantly wearing gloves and masks and spraying and cleaning,” one funeral director said. “Not doing any hugging now.”

St. Louis-area health departments are shifting their resources to some degree as they work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Complaints roll in from representatives of grocery workers, certified nursing assistants, janitors, state workers and others.

The governor said in the afternoon that there were 502 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 356 known cases as of Thursday morning.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said people must continue to comply with restrictions to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

COVID-19 concerns shuttered the casinos on March 17

The mayor’s office also says two more city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total to four.

Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed, (center), presides over the first day of the city’s newest legislative session on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]