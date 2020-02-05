St. John resident asks officials to restrict certain dogs after shooting one in the ear

ST. JOHN — A resident asked the council to consider imposing restrictions on the presence of potentially dangerous dogs after he shot a pit bull in the ear during an incident. The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.Resident Mark Montileone asked the council to consider imposing restrictions. He said a pit bull owned by someone in his neighborhood got out of the owner’s house Friday and approached him with his “teeth showing and hair standing” as Montileone was getting out of his van at his house. The dog then “chased down” a person in the street, but came back and trapped him in his garage. “He kept coming closer and closer,” Montileone said. So he shot the dog, striking it in the ear.The dog was treated by a vet who Montileone said reported it had a fresh wound indicating someone had struck it in the head before the altercation.Montileone said a woman who lives across the street from him was walking her dog Sunday when another pit bull approached. “She had time to pick her dog up, but the pit bull grabbed hold of her dog and ripped it out of her arms,” he said. “She had to have it put down an hour later.”Montileone said he doesn’t want pit bulls banned but wants them off the streets.On another matter, officials say they are concerned about the safety of what St. John calls “in-home day nurseries,” private homes where an adult can care for up to six children under the age of 5. The adult would also be allowed to have two children of their own in the mix, officials said.Councilman Lee Taylor said he’s concerned because one of two requests for permission to run such homes the city has received involves a house with no back door and no fenced play area.“If there’s a fire in the front of the house, how are the children going to get out?” he asked.City Attorney Hardy Menees said he wants someone from the state licensing department to meet with city officials to explain how safety measures are applied to in-home day nurseries.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Rush Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

While in Florida, Gov. Mike Parson did some fundraising, according to the treasurer of his political action committee

Councilman Tim Fitch asks whether Bi-State did its due diligence in checking out USA Today reports.

FRONTENAC — City approval Monday night of $18 million in St. Louis County industrial development bonds was the last formal step in an $80 mill…

One estimates that the state will save $100 million in costs annually by drawing in more federal dollars.

Mantovani would join a field that includes County Executive Sam Page and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision tossing the reforms. Now it says its logic in the case “should no longer be followed.”

The Republicans are upset because they don’t have a lot of policymaking power, Clancy says