ss-rajamouli-disappoints-jr-ntr-and-ram-charan-fans;-vijayan-released-as-treat-for-tamil-fans

SS Rajamouli has disappointed the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan with no new updates on RRR movie during this New Year. But Vijayan has been released as a treat for the young tiger’s fans in Tamil Nadu.

A year after the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli went busy with the work of his upcoming movie RRR, which is the highly-awaited movie of 2020. The movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Launched in March 2019, the director has been periodically revealing news about the fictional period film.

New Year is an important occasion to make such announcements. The fans of Ram Charan and Junior NTR were expecting to get an interesting update or the release of promos of RRR featuring the two on the New Year day. But SS Rajamouli stayed away from doing any such thing and he did not even wish his fans on this occasion.

SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and DVV Danayya at RRR movie launchTwitter

Fans disappointed

It was a big disappointment for all the fans, but sources claim that SS Rajamouli has his plans. “Rajamouli has his own strategy and knows exactly when to time the announcements. That’s what he did with Baahubali too. Perhaps he’s waiting for the right time to create a bang with exciting news” sources close to the unit told Deccan Chronicle.

However, the makers of Junior NTR’s 2007 movie Yamadonga, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, have dubbed and released it in Tamil as Vijayan. The movie is about how an orphaned thief fights with Yama in Yamlok to get his life back. Released on August 15 2007, the film had received positive reviews from critics and audiences and become a blockbuster at the box office.

Vijayan posterTwitter

Yamadonga might be the first dubbed film of Junior NTR, but the actor enjoys a sizeable fan following in Tamil Nadu. Thirteen years of its release, Vijayan has hit the screens in Tamil Nadu and all his fans are excited to watch. This film has been released in 125 screens across 90 locations in the country.

Initially trends show that Vijayan has struck a chord with audience in Tamil Nadu. A fan with Twitter name HABILE (@almuyhi), “#Vijayan First half : Fantastic #JrNTR Acting Interval block goosebumps. #Mamta okish Purely #JrNTR Mass #Rajamouli One more blockbuster on the cards #Vijayan வச்ச குறி தப்பாது எதைக் கண்டும் அஞ்சாது .”