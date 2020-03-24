sriti jha,-anita-hassanandani,-nia-sharma,-surbhi-jyoti:-who-carried-designer-saree-better?  

We all know that whatever Sriti aka Pragya wears, be it the western look, Indo western look, a traditional saree look or any other outfit, Sriti has always looked amazing in every outfit she wears. Many pictures prove that Sriti aka Pragya is a complete fashion freak and which proves that her fashion style game is on point.

There are some amazing and jaw-dropping pictures of her in designer sarees, which will make you go gaga over her looks.

Anita Hassanandani is a true-blue fashionista. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. No matter whether she is walking in a western outfit or gracing us in a traditional one, she gets everything right.

But there is one thing in which she exceptionally excels and that is wearing gorgeous blouses with beautiful designer sarees.

“Who says girls don’t use their brains? Who knows how much thought goes into dressing up!”

Naagin fame Nia Sharma is a fashionista who has been inspiring youngsters all the year-round and one of the most relatable celebrity. Full of intelligence and wits, the actress is the heartthrob of many who will not settle for anything less than perfect.

The woman loves sarees more than fancy gowns and she dons her hot, appealing and sizzling look in the saree whenever she gets the opportunity.

In her own words, Nia Sharma’s love for sarees is inspired by her mother who used to wear them every day. This ethnic wear among Indian attires is one of the best designer costumes available to showcase the right Indian tradition. It makes the wearer look sizzling, showcasing the curves.

Surbhi Jyoti is a true-blue fashionista. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. No matter whether she is walking in a western outfit or gracing us in a traditional one, she gets everything right. But there is one thing in which she exceptionally excels and that is wearing gorgeous sarees as Bela in the popular show Naagin 3 which airs on Colors.

Black is the color of man but Surbhi Jyoti just proved us all wrong. Just look at her in black wrapped designer saree and you will forget all other women.

