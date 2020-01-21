srinagar-man-makes-“snow-car”;-a-beeline-to-catch-its-glimpse

Zubair Ahmad made a snow car that saw many excited visitors.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Zubair Ahmad is making the best use of snow time in Sringar. The young man has created a beautiful car using snow and it has become a sight-seeing spot for many residents there. Excited visitors were seen clicking pictures with the “snow car”.

“I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal,” Zubair Ahmad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see,” he added.

Zubair Ahmad is in the business of car accessories.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Srinagar would be -3 degrees while the maximum temperature would be 5 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in the state, the India Meteorological Department said.

Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and will continue till January 31 followed by Chillai-Khurd and Chillai-Bachha.

A 20-day long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) would start from January 31 to February 19 and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold) occurs between February 20 and March 2.

(With inputs from ANI)