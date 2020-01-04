sridevi-suffered-from-low-blood-pressure?-biography-reveals-two-years-after-death

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

It was on February 24, 2018, that the nation woke up to the shocking news of the country’s first female superstar Sridevi’s death. It was said that Sridevi was found unconscious in her bathtub in Dubai by husband Boney Kapoor. The death certificate said that death was caused due to “accidental drowning”.

That tragic night

Komal Nahta had revealed what happened on that tragic night after talking to Boney Kapoor. Komal said that while Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had come back to the country after attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding, Sridevi had chosen to extend her stay. Boney had gone back to Dubai to surprise Sridevi.

Boney asked Sridevi to freshen up so they can go for a romantic dinner and started watching TV in their hotel room. However, when even after 15 minutes when Sridevi did not come out, Boney shouted for her. When he could not hear any sound, he called her again and fearing something had happened, went inside the bathroom only to see Sridevi immersed in water in the bathtub with not a single drop of water having come out of the tub.

New revelation

Deccan Chronicle recently reported that Satyarth Nayak, the author of her biography Sridevi: The Eternal Goddess, came to know that Sridevi used to have bouts of fainting spells. “Both Pankaj Parasher (who directed Sridevi in Chaalbaaz) and Nagarjuna told me that she had low blood pressure issues. Both said while working on their films, she fainted in the bathroom. Then I met Srideviji’s niece Maheshwari, she also said she had found Sriji collapsed in the bathroom, her face bleeding. Boney Sir also told me that Sriji would suddenly collapse while walking. As I said, she was battling low blood pressure,” he said.

While several conspiracy theories had started floating around after her death and a foul-play being involved behind her untimely death, this revelation puts an end to many questions we all had.