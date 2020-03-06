sri-lanka-vs-west-indies:-andre-russell-powers-west-indies-to-series-make-an-impression-on-sri-lanka

Andre Russell hit six sixes in a blistering 14-ball innings. © AFP

Andre Russell hit six sixes in a blistering 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their solution to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and seal the two-match T20I series on Friday. West Indies’ bowlers limited Sri Lanka to 155 for six and Brandon King struck 43 off 21 balls and Russell made 40 off just 14 balls as West Indies raced to 158 for three in 17 overs. The tourists also easily won the initial game by 25 runs this week.Though West Indies are reigning World T20 champions it had been their first series win in the format in greater than a year.”We have been peaking at the proper time, but we’ve some areas to focus on still,” said Russell whose appearances have already been limited by a number of injuries lately.The 31-year-old frequently rubbed his shoulder during his smash-and-grab innings where he hit one ball from the Pallekele ground. No batsman has hit six sixes in so few balls in a T20 international.Young opener King also sparkled with the bat, making 43 off 21 balls, including eight boundaries.”The son is finding his feet in international cricket. Russell finished it and the bowlers were brilliant off,” said West Indies captain Keiron Pollard who was simply elated at getting back again to winning ways after suffering a whitewash in the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the Sri Lankan batsmen hitting an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls. But captain Lasith Malinga admitted his side had managed an unhealthy total.With 12 games prior to going to the planet T20 in Australia in October, Malinga said his team had a need to “find confidence and consistency.”

