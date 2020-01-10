squid-and-black-pudding-with-peppers,-parsley-and-garlic-recipe

This recipe looks lengthy but it’s only because you fry each component. None of it takes a long time and it isn’t complicated.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Four

INGREDIENTS

375g small waxy potatoes

700g squid, cleaned

Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying

2 red peppers, halved, deseeded and sliced

150g Spanish morcilla or black pudding, cut into chunks

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

¾ tsp dried chilli flakes

3 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Good squeeze of lemon

METHOD