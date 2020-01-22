Spy in the Wild Season 2 – everything you need to know

The show that broke the internet with its grieving monkeys is back for a second run on BBC One, so expect more heart-wrenching moments as the cameras spy on the world’s wildlife.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy in the Wild’s second series…

What is Spy in the Wild about?

Cameras are camouflaged in the wild to give an ‘undercover’ look at the animal world. This time around they will follow a family of gorillas as Spy Grub and Spy Fruit testing their intelligence. Elsewhere in Brazil, Spy Jaguar Cub observes a beautiful gathering of water birds, capybara and caiman, and welcomes Spy Caiman to film a feeding frenzy.

Who narrates Spy in the Wild season 2?

As with the first series, David Tennant gives voice to the wild ride.

Do you have a review?

This is what Radio Times’s Alison Graham had to say about the series:

When is Spy in the Wild on TV?

The second season kicks off on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd January at 7pm. You can also watch the episode on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! BBC One released a teaser on 18th January 2020.