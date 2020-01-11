Spring-like temps in N.E. put a damper on ice fishing and other wintry activities

Balmy weather in northern New England followed by a forecast for freezing rain and ice put a damper on some winter sports like ice fishing on Saturday and turned the snow into spring conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

Temperatures were expected to rise into the 50s (10-12 celcius) in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday. Officials warned ice fishermen and snowmobiles about thin ice on waterways.

Outdoor enthusiasts should not trust any ice currently, said New Hampshire Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan.

“A 60-degree day, as you know, can make a huge difference in the bright sunlight on a body of water,” he told WMUR-TV. He recommended that the ice be at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) thick to walk on, and 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimeters) thick for snowmobiles and ATVs, adding that Fish and Game never recommend putting a vehicle on the ice.

Skiers and snowboarders did not need to bundle up on Saturday at Sunday River in Newry, Maine, the ski resort advised on its website. “Get out there to enjoy some soft and playful snow,” it said, adding that mixed precipitation was moving in Saturday afternoon and “funky weather will take effect,” on Sunday.

Rain and freezing rain were were in the forecast for Saturday night with freezing rain and sleet on Sunday.