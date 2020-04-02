🔥Spring clean your routine: a guide to the do's and don'ts of caring for your skin in quarantine🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

So far I’ve seen more Zoom pub quizzes than I can shake a stick at. There have been more Tiger King binge-watching sessions than I care to admit to and the amount of alcohol coursing through my veins is frankly something I’d rather not think – or talk – about.

Through the lens of Instagram, it seems that my peers are doing much of the same; virtual parties, keeping Netflix in business and finally getting round to delving into the totems that have been gathering dust on bedside tables for months. As long as social distancing remains intact, there are no right or wrong ways to ride out the tsunami wave that is a global pandemic.

There are, however, right and wrong ways of handling self-isolation skincare and since our imposed staycation was thrust upon us, I have found myself plunging into the rock pool that is quarantine skincare.

Not that I hadn’t already started considering my pampering options; as whispers about Covid-19 began gathering traction, others began stockpiling loo roll, while I was bulk-buying hand washes. While people started hoarding pasta, I endeavoured to accrue as many body creams and oils that I could. My thought process followed the lines of, if quarantine can yield one thing, why not let it be luminous legs and a coruscating complexion?

And it would appear that I’m not alone. Figures from Space NK show that sales of Aesop’s cult Resurrection Hand Wash (£27, shop it here) are up 108 per cent on this time last year (anything to make the prospect of singing Happy Birthday twice more attractive.) While sales of body lotion have seen a 52 per cent increase from this time last year. Laura Mercier’s Ambre Vanille Souffle body cream (£53, shop it here) has seen a 4000 per cent increase in its sales (if you haven’t tried it, why on Earth not?)

This makes sense; tending to one’s mind, body and soul offers catharsis which, in times such as these, seems most necessary. In fact, before we return to drowning in Aperol en masse, it seems appropriate to view quarantine as the ultimate opportunity for some one-on-one pampering.

But, alongside the necessity of hand washes and the decadence of body lotions, there is an arsenal of do’s and don’ts that we should adhere to in order to give our skin a helping hand as it pivots to its new life.

Do wear SPF

I am an SPF stalwart. Wherever you find me, you will also find my Kiehl’s ​Ultra Light Daily Defense SPF50 (£38, shop it here.) I will not – and do not – go anywhere without it. But being inside the same four walls all day, every day, left me pondering whether it was actually a necessity?

“UVB rays, which are responsible for burning and tanning, are filtered out by clouds and windows but UVA rays, which are responsible for sun damage, can still penetrate so if you’re working by a window or taking daily walks, as you’re still exposed to them,” explains Andrea Pfeffer, owner behind cult salon Pfeffer Sal. “This is called incidental sun exposure which we still need to protect our skin against.”

A recent study shone a light on the positive impact SPF can also have on the protection against dilated or burst blood vessels. UV exposure depletes your natural stores of nitric oxide, but the study showed that an arm treated with SPF was able to maintain higher levels of nitric oxide than one left untreated. Nitric oxide works to relax the inner “muscles” of blood vessels, causing them to widen and circulation to increase.

If you’re new to the SPF game, opt for Ling’s Titanium Dioxide Custom Sun Drops (£44, shop them here) which you just can add to your usual moisturiser. If you’re prone to breakouts, Heliocare 360°Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 (£18.30, shop it here) is also a great option.

Do have a de-clutter

If, like the rest of the UK, you’re planning on a spring clean, there’s no better place to start than your make-up bag.

“It’s a good time to drop things that are detrimental to your skin’s health such as heavy, oily foundations, primers which are designed to fill the skin’s nooks and crannies which very often cause congestion and breakouts,” acclaimed facialist Kate Kerr advises. “Same with your cream-based contouring products as they’re often really congesting too.”

Kerr explains that if you do want to wear make-up while in quarantine, it’s an apt time to shun cream-based products, which have the potential to clog pores.

BareMinerals’ award-winning Original Foundation (£28, shop it here) is a true mineral make-up marvel, as is the Kardashian-approved Oxygenetix Oxygenating Breathable Foundation (£45, shop it here.) If it’s just a sheer glow which you’re after, look no further than Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturiser (£35, shop it here.)

Don’t over do it

With the availability of so much free time, comes the possibility, Pfeffer warns, of having potential “adverse reactions” to products which we may not understand. Both Kerr and Pfeffer implore people to seek advice from professional skin experts before delving into using products with possible side effects. “A higher percentage retinol and home peels” are just a few such products, Pfeffer explains.

“Retinol’s work by causing skin to re-generate, meaning you shed layers of skin and your face can become red and blotchy, which is a little unsightly, so it’s the best time to incorporate it, while at home,” Kerr recommends. “Retinol is extremely beneficial to the skin, as about 80 per cent of the skin cells in the skin have a Vitamin A receptor so it helps them all to behave like younger, fresher versions of themselves.”

Medik8’s R-RETINOATE INTENSE Youth Activating Cream Intense (£210, shop it here) is an investment for sure, but if you’re curious about incorporating retinol, it’s a solid start. Drunk Elephant’s A-Passioni Retinol Cream (£24, shop it here) is a cheaper alternative, which emulates similar results.

Do adopt new habits

That’s not to say that quarantine need be a beauty experiment free-zone; there are myriad beauty skills that we can all now dedicate time to perfecting.

Pfeffer advises, ” The lockdown is a great time to brush up on all your beauty skills! Learning how to cleanse properly is so important as it’s often a rushed step in your routine but probably the most important one. You should really be spending 2 minutes on your double cleanse in the evening so try to get into this habit now so it sticks for the future.”

Sarah Chapman’s Ultimate Cleanse (£48, shop it here) is my unequivocal go-to cleanser, which I use after my faithfully thirst-quenching CeraVe Hydrating cleanser (£9.50, shop it here.)

“Performing mini treatments at home is also a great way to maintain your skin health, especially if you are missing your monthly facials,” Pfeffer adds.

Don’t say no to antioxidants

Your confinement to your home may have duped you into believing that there’s no need to incorporate antioxidants into your regime, but you would be very wrong.

“Even though we are outside less, we still need to be incorporating antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors – especially as indoor pollution can be 100 times higher than outdoor pollution so you do need them to help fight off that free radical damage,” Pfeffer states.

SkinCeutical’s Serum 10 (£85, shop it here) will ward off any environmental nasties, as will Medik8’s C-Tetra Antioxidant Serum (£35, shop it here.)