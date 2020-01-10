spring-2020-in-classical-music:-the-best-concerts-to-book-tickets-for-now

Our critic chooses this season’s must-sees, from Mahler in Liverpool to a concert marking Beethoven’s 250th birthday

Nature Unwrapped

Nature is the theme running through the music in 2020 at Kings Place, the most intelligently programmed of London’s smaller venues. The opening weekend features rewilding crusader George Monbiot, singer Paul Hillier and his Theatre of Voices, and folk duo Megson. Kings Place, London N1 (020 7520 1490), Jan 10-12

Philharmonia Orchestra

An evening drenched in the horn’s special romantic-forest atmosphere, with Strauss’s Till Eulenspiegel, Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, and the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s new horn concerto, performed by Richard Watkins. Royal Festival Hall, London SE1 (020 3879 9555), Jan 16

Mahler in Liverpool

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and music director Vasily Petrenko are swimming against the Beethoven tide by offering a complete series of Mahler Symphonies, beginning with the 1st played alongside the gorgeously romantic “Ina Summer Breeze” by Anton Webern. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool (0151 709 3789), Jan 23

Beethoven’s Ninth

Like many orchestras, the Hallé Orchestra is marking Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a complete series symphonies; unlike them, it’s starting with the grandest of them, the Ninth, alongside other works by music’s tragic titan, including the rarely heard Elegiac Song. Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (0161 907 9000), Jan 30